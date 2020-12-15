Edrington-Beam Suntory UK launches premium bottled cocktail range

Edrington-Beam Suntory UK's food and licensing division Thomas Lowndes has launched a new 1826 range of handcrafted cocktails made with premium ingredients to create “the ultimate experience” at home.

Founder Thomas Lowndes started the business by importing and exporting spirits around the globe in 1826, which is where the brand gets its name.

Moira Jacques, General Manager of Thomas Lowndes said: “This exciting new range by 1826, associated with premium whiskies, cognacs and bourbons gives us the perfect opportunity to showcase how easily bar quality cocktails can be created in the home. We want to show customers that you can create premium, top quality drinks in the comfort of your own home.”

The classic serves are presented in a bottle for consumers to enjoy bar quality cocktails at home. Each bottle includes five serves, allowing 1826 to be shared with loved ones. The full range includes the Old Fashioned, Cognac Espresso Martini, Smoky French Martini, and the Mint Julep.

The range, priced at £25, is available via Master of Malt, Drinks Supermarket, The Whisky Shop and Whisky World.

