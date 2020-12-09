McGuigan Wines partners with FoodTribe for festive campaign

McGuigan Wines has partnered with FoodTribe to host a series of giveaways, quizzes and wine pairings ideas as part of the foodie platform’s “12 days of Christmas” digital activation.

McGuigan will take over FoodTribe’s social channels and the website, giving one lucky winner the chance to win a three months’ supply of McGuigan wine. The brand will also share wine pairing ideas for your Christmas day menu, a selection of winter recipes using McGuigan Wines and fun ideas of how people can run their own wine tastings over Zoom with loved ones that they can’t be with over the festive period.

FoodTribe was started by James May, Richard Hammond & Jeremy Clarkson in 2019 and is an online platform where anyone – whether you’re Michelin star or Big Mac – can find their tribe, and watch, learn and engage with food and drink news, reviews, features and recipes. The “12 days of Christmas” campaign will see FoodTribe team up with 12 renowned FMCG brands from the first all the way through to December 12.

The campaign is expected to reach 2 million consumers for McGuigan and comes as the brand continues to focus on an always-on strategy following a series of other UK-specific marketing campaigns, including the renewal of a 12 month £2 million deal with UKTV’s Drama channel for a second year and a podcast sponsorship with the Three Drinkers earlier in the year.

Julian Dyer, Chief Operating Officer UK, Europe and Americas, said: “Engaging with our consumers through Digital activations has never been so important and that is why we have partnered with FoodTribe. It has been a tough year so we cannot think of a better way than to excite and delight our consumers by teaming up with FoodTribe and their 12 days of Christmas campaign.

“This campaign is part of our increased always-on approach to drive wider brand recognition and to continue to build our relationship with consumers.”

The giveaway is live now and entry will be open until 23:59 on December 15. Winner will be announced December 16.

