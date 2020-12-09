1800 Tequila teams up with Cocktail Porter for Christmas Dinner Cocktail Kit

1800 Tequila has teamed up with Cocktail Porter to create a limited-edition Christmas Dinner Cocktail Kit for cocktail lovers to indulge in the festive spirit from home.

The limited-edition kits, which promise to be “reminiscent of the sweet and savoury flavours of Christmas Dinner,” are available to purchase now.

Creating a refreshing, savoury cocktail that characterises all of the much-loved flavours of a classic Christmas Dinner: from orange, clove, cinnamon and cranberry to rosemary, the cocktail is made” picture perfect” with an 1800® Tequila Christmas glaze, which can also be repurposed for your Christmas Dinner.

Each kit contains six 1800 Silver mini bottles, salted rosemary syrup and all the ingredients necessary to create the delicious serve.

The cocktail recipe is developed by 1800 Tequila Educator Oli Pergl and will be delivered to the door by the team of cocktail maestros behind Cocktail Porter.

The method is simple, add 1800® Tequila Christmas glaze to a saucer and dip a rocks glass in. Shake all other ingredients over ice, and strain into the rocks glass; garnish with dehydrated orange wheel.

1800 Tequila’s profits from sales of the at-home cocktail kit will go to The Drinks Trust, providing essential support, care and assistance to the drinks industry workforce.

Priced at £39.95 for six cocktails included in the kit, orders can be placed now via the cocktail porter website.

