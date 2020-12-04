Beefsteak Club confirmed as sponsor for Sky Sports England v South Africa

Beefsteak Club has been confirmed as one of the sponsors involved in Sky Sport’s coverage of the England versus South Africa one-day international cricket match series.

The Ehrmanns-owned wine brand is sponsoring the LED perimeter boards for the matches, which are due to take place in South Africa on December 6, 7 and 9, with an estimated reach of two million UK viewers.

The perimeter adverts, which feature the Beefsteak Club Malbec, Shiraz and Tempranillo, are timed to coincide with brand’s national television campaign, which is also airing on Sky Sports this December.

Keith Lay, Head of Marketing at Ehrmanns, said: “Having worked with the Barmy Army over the summer to promote Beefsteak Club, sponsoring the perimeter advertising is a great way of getting our message across to the two million England fans who will watch the games live on Sky Sport and many others who will see the boards on all the sports news coverage.”

The first ODI was originally scheduled for December 4 but was postponed after a player tested positive for Covid-19.

