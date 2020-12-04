Ridgeview Wine Estate works with YesMore for Christmas social media campaign

Ridgeview Wine Estate has appointed drinks marketing agency YesMore to launch a Christmas social media campaign that emphasises the English sparkling wine brand as “a perfect choice for celebrations, even when social distancing”.

YesMore Agency has developed a new overarching campaign line, “Bring celebration home” to complement Ridgeview’s brand tagline, “Life is for celebrating” and make it suitable for Christmas 2020.

The agency has partnered with Other Brother Studios to develop a series of short, entertaining videos recorded and produced entirely remotely via video calling software, to emphasise how many of the nation will celebrate leading up to Christmas. These brand films will focus on celebratory moments of connection - from a group call countdown to New Year to a couple announcing their engagement.

Messaging will focus on Ridgeview being the perfect drink to celebrate with as well as giving consumers the option to split a case and choose multiple delivery addresses to encourage socially distanced “social bubbles party”.

Focusing on driving awareness, consideration, lead-generation and ultimately conversion, the work will be targeting affluent audiences within a close proximity of stockists, including major supermarkets in the South West of England to help support the listing and drive direct to consumer sales.

Consumers are also being directed to pick up a bottle in their local stockists or online and the brand is making donations to the charity Hospitality Action who are helping those that have suffered due to Covid-19 restrictions with each direct purchase from their website.

Tom Harvey, co-founder at YesMore Agency, said: “I think we can all agree 2020 has tried it’s best to stomp all over the moments we want to celebrate. So, our “Bring celebration home” campaign for Ridgeview English Sparkling Wine will focus on what’s good this year - English sparkling wine and celebrating at home. Having these moments with friends and family, even remotely, is as important as ever so we think people will be looking for something extra special to celebrate with this quarter. And Ridgeview couldn’t be better placed for it.”

Mardi Roberts, director of communication at Ridgeview, said: “Ridgeview has become synonymous with celebration, yet this year has seen these occasions limited. YesMore’s concepts to overcome this challenge were creative and robust, demonstrating a profound understanding of our consumer, the market and social media. We look forward to taking their ideas to life by ‘bringing celebration home’ to our Ridgeview customers, as we all deserve a little celebration this year.”

