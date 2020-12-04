Smokehead showcases its Skull Gift Tin via festive cocktail ideas

Smokehead Islay Single Malt Whisky plans to launch its “Dreaming of a Wild(ish) Christmas” campaign, which promises a raft of “smoky festivities”.

Smokehead brand ambassador Mikey Sim will hit Facebook and Instagram screens with some “wild Christmas cocktails” for Smokehead fans and newcomers to try at home.

Sim will be mixing things up using the producer’s new Smokehead Skull Gift Tin, which includes the Smokehead core range in miniature bottles.

The 5cl bottles of Smokehead original, High Voltage and the brand-new expression Rum Rebel, are described as the ideal measure to sample and enjoy Smokehead neat or mix it up in a Christmas cocktail, such as: the Smokehead Snowball, which blends the whisky with Advocaat, gingerbread syrup and lemonade; or Smokehead Grinch, which include Smokehead whisky, melon liqueur, lemon juice and sugar syrup. A third option is a Smokehead Hot Buttered Rum Rebel.

Iain Weir, Smokehead Brand Director, said: “There’s no better time of the year than Christmas to enjoy an unapologetically bold smoky whisky. Many other aspects of the festive period will be different this year, but that definitely doesn’t change!

“We know our loyal Smokeheads will be looking forward to some seasonal drams, so we’re excited to be able to offer our range of Smokehead whiskies to enjoy our variety of bold and smoky expressions.

“Whether buying for a personal gift, or eyeing-up that faultless present for a peat-loving pal, we’re encouraging everyone to take the leap this Christmas to see if you are in fact a Smokehead. Our whiskies are not for everyone but could well be for you!”

