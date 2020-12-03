Wine&Something aims to offer new online proposition

A new UK-based online wine shop has revealed plans to go up against its rivals by offering an exclusive portfolio of wines from 12 countries, while also positioning wine alongside different occasions.

Wine&Something aims to offer “high quality, affordable wines from small, independent, family-owned wine producers from all the major wine regions around the world”.

Its largely exclusive portfolio will have around 250 wines, from 75 producers across 12 countries.

Wine&Something believe that good wine goes with anything. The founder said they made the conscious decision to build a website that goes beyond a traditional ecommerce store, and as part of this, they believe name Wine&Something lends itself naturally to brand extensions, such as Wine&Friends, Wine& Zoom Quizzers and Wine&Romance.

Dale Agar, co-founder, said: “Ambitious, innovative and gratifyingly different, we believe that good wine goes with anything. Big nights. Posh meals. New loves. Old friends. The better the wine, the better those somethings.”

“We’re going up against giants like Laithwaites and Naked Wines - but we’re an underdog in all the best ways. We’re proud to offer the UK consumer some of the most exciting wines in the country, exclusive to Wine&Something. Thanks to our amazing technology and operations partners, we have an unparalleled fulfilment system for quality home delivery, and our online platform will only grow to provide more of the special ‘somethings’ along with our amazing wines.”

The team also said it is the first major UK store to be built using Shopware 6.

Michael Ashworth, Director at supercharged commerce, said: “Wine&Something needed a unique approach to online commerce. Like wine, ecommerce is a personal experience, where hidden delights are essential when it comes to turning customers into advocates. We knew that Wine&Something had their sights set on expansion, innovation and community; that’s why we built their online store using Shopware 6.

“This online platform, never before launched in the UK, is an innovative challenger in the ecommerce market, offering a flexible ecosystem with great speeds for a low cost.”

