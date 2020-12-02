The Drinks Trust launches The Drinks Community Mentoring Programme

The Drinks Trust has announced The Drinks Community Mentoring Programme, which forms part of The Drinks Community initiative.

Having brought together experts from across the industry to form a mentor group, The Drinks Community is now calling for mentee applications.

Robin McMillian is the Lead Mentor for the Drinks Community Mentor Programme. He said: “I'm delighted to be able to offer my support and experience to the Community Mentor Programme. I believe that mentoring can play a vital role in recovering and improving our sector at a time when collectively we have experienced untold pressure and challenge.

“We have a truly outstanding group of mentors who have deep expertise to offer mentees, and we can't wait to get started early next year. I'd suggest that applicants apply quickly as there has already been a huge amount of interest in the programme!”

Mentees will come from across the drinks universe and be looking for concerted career development, support and guidance. Following the application process, mentees will be partnered with Mentors to work together to identify potential knowledge gaps and discover what's next for them throughout a year-long journey.

So far, the line-up of mentors includes leading members of the drinks industry, with Amber Gardner (NoMad), Andy Brown (Quinta da Pedra Alta), Andrew Shaw (Bibendum), Astrid Lewis (Spritz Marketing), Barbara Drew MW (Berry Brothers & Rudd), Ben Smith (Freerun PR), Elizabeth Kelly MW (M&S), Gemma Wills (Enotria&Coe), Gus Gluck (GB Wine Shippers), Hugh Sturges, Jack Merrylees (Majestic), Jon Pepper MW (Tenute Del Mondo), Julie Taylor (3CS Consulting), Luca Lorenzoni (Northern Monk), Lucy Richardson (Quintessential), Mike Turner (Please Bring Me My Wine), Nathan Foote (Aspiring Vintners), Robin McMillan, Russell Kirkham (Quintessential), Tom Platt (Liberty Wine), Sarah Knowles MW (The Wine Society), Simon Thorpe MW (Wine GB), Sylvia Oates (Best Bar None), Victoria Sharples (St John Restaurant Co) and Wendy Narby (Insider Tasting) are all confirmed as mentors. The Drinks Community is looking to expand the pool of mentors to include experts from across the industry.

Chief Executive, Ross Carter said, “We’ve developed a Mentor Programme that involves 1-2-1 sessions, alongside online knowledge sharing sessions and events that will support mentees with purpose and energy. Community, shared knowledge and support are crucial to development and we’re grateful to each of our mentors, who are volunteering their time and considerable expertise. We look forward to receiving applications and beginning the programme in January 2020.”

The Drinks Community is continuing to recruit contributors from across the industry to bring together the most timely and exciting content and resources. From the point of production to the point of sale, The Drinks Community will be the destination for exciting content and vocational resources. If you would like to become a Founding Contributor contact community@thedrinkstrust.org.uk

