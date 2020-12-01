Beefsteak Club shines spotlight on Malbec in TV campaign

Ehrmanns-owned wine brand Beefsteak Club will be launching its first television campaign this winter.

The 10-second television advert has been created to raise awareness of Beefsteak Club Malbec, which the producer said it one of the bestselling Argentine Malbecs in the UK.

The brand grew 109% in volume and 103% in value in the last year (Nielsen Scantrack GB Total Grocery 52 w/e November 14, 2020). It recently achieved wider distribution with new listings in Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

The ad will be airing on ITV and Sky TV channels from today (December 1) with a potential reach of up to 7.3 million viewers.

Ehrmanns’ head of marketing, Keith Lay, said: “Malbec is Britain’s fasted growing red wine style and Beefsteak Club is the second best-selling Malbec brand available to the UK’s independent and impulse retailers after Trivento. Both brands are now must-stocks for any retailer. The Beefsteak Club TV ad is designed to drive brand awareness. This presents retailers with an opportunity to maximise Malbec sales over Christmas.”

Ehrmanns, which was founded in 1875, is a UK wine importer and brand owner, which supplies wines to multiple channels in the drinks trade. It represents family-owned wineries from 13 countries including Santa Carolina (Chile), Stellar (South Africa) and Paternina (Spain). Ehrmanns is also a brand owner and, in addition to Beefsteak Club, has created brands such as Carta Roja (DO Jumilla, Spain).

Related articles: