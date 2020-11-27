Amathus Drinks reveals plans for second new London store

Amathus Drinks has revealed the second of its new store openings will be in South Kensington, in February 2021.

The news follows the recent announcement of a new store in Muswell Hill, which will open next month.

At the same time, the company is shortly to launch a completely revamped ecommerce website which will support its B2C and its B2B businesses by offering customers an easy way to buy. The new website will be overseen by recently-appointed Head of Marketing, Tim Jackson MW, who has joined to build marketing capability in the business, in order to fuel expansion.

Managing director, Harry Georgiou said: “We have been reshaping our business since the start of 2020 – a process accelerated by the challenges that everyone in the drinks industry has faced as a result of Covid-19. That has positioned us strongly to drive growth in the B2B and B2C sides of our business, and the announcements we are making today reflect that.

“It’s a perfect time to welcome Tim on board to bring his experience in integrating digital and offline marketing to help push our business forward. And it’s great to add another Master of Wine to our team, underlining the strength of our wine portfolio. I’m also excited to open our two new shops – or I should say ‘re-open’ in the case of Muswell Hill, since we are returning to the site of a store we first opened in 1982.

“Back then, of course, the internet didn’t exist, but today it is critical for our future to have a robust online presence in place. That’s why we’ve made such a major investment in upgrading AmathusDrinks.com”

Tim Jackson added: “I jumped at the chance to join Amathus, as Harry has a clear vision and ambition for growth, with marketing at the centre. While there are certainly challenges in the current economic environment, the business has a fantastic range of brands and a strong team that I believe can deliver that vision.”

