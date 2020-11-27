The Whisky Exchange's Black Friday 2020 whisky sells out in under two hours

By Sonya Hook
 | 27 November, 2020

The Whisky Exchange’s Black Friday 2020 limited-edition single malt whisky sold out in less than two hours.

This is the fourth year running that the retailer has unveiled a limited-edition to celebrate Black Friday.

For 2020 the company scoured the Scottish Highlands for “something exceptional”, and it located a distillery near the Speyside borders.

The distillery is known for its distinctively smoky style that sets it apart from its neighbours, making this whisky highly sought-after by whisky fans around the world.

This one-off, smoky 22-year-old Highland whisky is a complex yet well-balanced dram, priced at fantastic value for money.

Sukhinder Singh, co-founder of The Whisky Exchange said: “Customers want something different on Black Friday and we’re the only whisky specialist that produces its own special bottling for the day.

“Our customers trust us, so while nobody knows what to expect when we reveal our Black Friday whisky, they take a chance on it, and for good reason: we’re well-known for finding very nice whiskies. Plus, it's a bit of fun!”

Only 1308 bottles were made available, priced at £99.95 for 70cl, with an added £4.95 with a gift tube.

