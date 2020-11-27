Millesime Bio 2021 to go ahead with digital format

Millésime Bio 2021 has announced that it will now be taking place as a digital event. The organisers said this unprecedented move reflects Millésime Bio’s commitment to “all the professionals of the organic wine and alcoholic beverages sector who look forward to and rely on this key industry event every January”. The event’s dates remain unchanged: the world organic wine fair will take place from January 25 to 27 2021.

In addition, the trade association SudVinBio has taken the decision to go ahead with the organisation of Millésime Bio 2021 and move the fair to a digital format.

Millésime Bio president, Jeanne Fabre said: “In the context of a situation which remains uncertain, maintaining the Millésime Bio trade fair in a physical format in the first term of 2021 is no longer conceivable.

“The situation is such, that a change of dates could not have been guaranteed and moving the fair forward would not have met buyers’ needs and schedules.”

With all the necessary precautions in place, and in full compliance with the current health and safety regulations, the annual ‘Challenge Millésime Bio’ contest will still take place with the participation of a physical jury. It will be held over two days on January 20 and 21, 2021 in Montpellier, France. Organic wines from all over the world will be assessed and the winning wines will be promoted in a dedicated area of the digital Millésime Bio 2021 event.

In its digital format, Millésime Bio remains strictly open to trade professionals only and will be accessible via a dedicated online platform. From their digital stands, exhibitors will be able to present their estates via digital tools such as videos, links to their websites, access to digital technical sheets, medals and awards.

Visitors will be able to use search engines to help them navigate through the event and explore the show’s digital aisles. During those three days, meetings between exhibitors and visitors will be facilitated by instant messaging or video conferencing. As was already the case last year, visitors will also have the possibility of organising their visit and plan their business meetings ahead of the event, and as soon as registration opens, mid-December. The list of participating exhibitors will be revealed then too.

For further details, visit:

https://www.millesime-bio.com/en

https://www.challenge-millesime-bio.com/en

