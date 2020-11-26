The Drinks Trust sets up enhanced wellbeing support for drinks industry

The Drinks Trust has partnered with Spectrum.Life, a leading corporate health and wellness provider, to provide enhanced wellbeing support to the drinks industry across the UK.

The upgraded helpline and wellness services have been introduced to provide vital mental health and wellbeing support to people working across the industry workforce, including furloughed workers or those who have lost their jobs due to the restrictions on their businesses since March 2020.

Acknowledging the difficulties faced by over 3.2million industry workers as a result of national lockdown, and with 750,000 jobs at risk due to the current restrictions, The Drinks Trust’s confidential helpline has been extended to a 24/7 support line to help industry workers cope more effectively with any personal or work-related problems they may be experiencing.

The 24/7 helpline is available on 0800 9154610 or by contacting helpline@drinkstrust.org.uk

The helpline also offers an internal referral to over 30 various online Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) courses, each with different themes. It also includes the option to have up to six specialist 1:1 telephone session on a range of themes according to assessed need.

From November 26, 2020, Spectrum.Life will proactively engage with members of The Drinks Trust to provide access to a free bespoke digital wellbeing platform, which includes more than 200 hours of health and wellbeing content.

Ross Carter, chief executive at The Drinks Trust, said: “The pandemic has affected us all in a different way, it’s safe to say that it will have taken its toll on everyone’s mental health and wellbeing in one way or another. The reason to have these new upgraded services is to reach out to more colleagues in more ways, 24 hours a day.

“With demand for The Drinks Trust’s services at an all-time high, we are delivering services to deliver enhanced support to those working remotely in isolation, and that will improve the wellbeing of colleagues now and past Covid 19. All of this is made possible through our partnership with Spectrum.Life”

Stephen Costello, chief executive of Spectrum.Life said: “The team at Spectrum.Life is delighted to be working with The Drinks Trust to support their drinks industry workforce during this very difficult period. The past year has been extremely disruptive and stressful for many members of the drinks industry, as they have faced temporary job losses and business closures as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. We are encouraging workers across the industry to take advantage of the Spectrum.Life helpline and wellbeing platform as they navigate this uncertain time.”

