Appleton Estate Jamaica rum reveals full brand relaunch

Appleton Estate Jamaica rum has introduced a complete brand relaunch alongside the release of a new minimum-age blend, as part of its strategy of becoming “the global leader in premium aged rum”.

Crafted by Master Blender Joy Spence to commemorate the Estate’s 250th Anniversary, the new minimum age Appleton Estate 8-Year-Old Reserve will join the brand’s Jamaican rum portfolio, including Appleton Estate Signature and Appleton Estate 12-Year-Old Rare Casks.

The core range now carries a new look, following a full rebrand in line with Appleton Estate’s premium ambitions, and is now available through all retail channels.

UK rum sales topped £383 million in the off-trade in 2019, growing by +12% year-on-year as the category continued to focus on premiumisation and attracting new shoppers. Its overall popularity has continued to soar in 2020, with year-to-date rum sales in the off-trade increasing by +34% versus the same period last year, delivering incremental value of £34.2 million to the category.

The new Appleton Estate 8-Year-Old Reserve is expected to appeal to retailers looking to tap into the growing premium rum opportunity. The producer said the newcomer is its most versatile expression of aged rum and it reveals aromas of spicy fruit and oak, followed by hints of honey and vanilla along with Appleton Estate’s signature orange peel note.

According to the producer Appleton Estate is one of the only rums in the world to claim Terroir, which is brought to life on the new neck label, designed to illustrates Appleton Estate’s home in the heart of Jamaica. The new branding draws on its unique single estate production process and proudly nods to Appleton Estate’s 265 years of experience in crafting premium aged rums, with an embossed ‘1749’ stamp in the glass.

Nick Williamson, Marketing Director at Campari UK, said: “Appleton Estate is a key part of our Jamaica rum brand portfolio, one that highlights our expertise and leadership in this field. With the UK showing an appetite for premiuimisation, brand heritage and craft credentials, it is an incredibly exciting time for Appleton Estate as a world-class, premium Jamaica rum.

“The UK continues to prove why it is one of our top five Jamaica rum markets. 2020 has seen rum go from strength to strength having been crowned by the WSTA as the UK’s ‘drink of lockdown’. Our recent brand relaunch showcases our commitment to the long-term potential of premium Jamaica rum in the UK.

“Our new minimum-age Appleton Estate 8-Year-Old Reserve is crafted to make premium rums more accessible for an elevated drinking experience. It is a great choice for retailers looking to offer a uniquely Jamaican, premium product to the growing number of UK drinkers experimenting with greater flavour complexity and depth when it comes to rum.”

Master Blender, Joy Spence, said: “The Appleton Estate 8-Year-Old Reserve is an exciting addition to the Appleton Estate family, representing the highest standards of Jamaica rum production and offering a distinct super-premium experience. I’m sure that this new blend will be loved by rum connoisseurs and newcomers alike and will help continue to spread the joy of rum around the world.”

