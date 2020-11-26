Pink Prosecco expected to reignite the category for final quarter of 2020

An estimated 16 million bottles of Prosecco DOC Rosé are expected to be sold outside of Italy this year, according to the Consorzio Tutela del Prosecco DOC.

A total of 12.2 million bottles of Prosecco DOC Rosé have been bottled by 84 wineries in Italy and the forecast is for 20 million bottles by the end of the year, with exports predicted to account for 80% of this. The UK is its largest export market.

The news coincided with the official launch of the wines, which took place in Treviso last night. The virtual event, which was attended by media from across the world, was presented by the Consorzio at the Mario Del Monaco Theatre. The event, which included an operatic performance, demonstrations from leading chefs, endorsements from Masters of Wine and sommeliers, as well as speeches from the Chairman, Stefano Zanette, is available to watch on the Prosecco DOC Facebook and YouTube channels @proseccodoc Consorzio Tutela del Prosecco DOC – YouTube.

Zanette said: “Of the 486 million bottles [of total Prosecco] produced, about 80% of them are exported, and, thanks to European recognition, it is estimated that sales will find greater stimulus and vigour in the last quarter of 2020. I congratulate those producers who have shown themselves to be very ready to seize this opportunity, committing themselves right away so as not to be caught unprepared”.

The UK is the largest market in the world for Prosecco DOC, and it is the UK’s favourite sparkling wine. The UK already imports nearly a third of all the Prosecco DOC exported across the world and enjoyed 122 million bottles in 2019.

After several years of development and consultation led by the Consorzio Tutela Prosecco DOC, the Italian government approved production of the Prosecco DOC Rosé wines in August, and the new sparkling wines were approved by the European Union at the end of October this year.

Related articles: