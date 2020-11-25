Dark Horse takes consumers on "a gastronomic adventure"

Dark Horse is ramping up its digital activity by asking consumers to “challenge their tastebuds and get creative in the kitchen”.

The premium US wine brand is highlighting a selection of eight recipes from around the world, each matched to a Dark Horse wine from California.

The world cuisine ranges from Japan to Mexico, with recipes from as far apart as India, Australia and France. The recipes feature on a dedicated webpage and they have been developed to encourage experimentation and challenge traditional food and wine pairings, with some of the exotic pairings created by foodie Instagram influencers.

Dark Horse Malbec, which the producer says is the number two contributor to growth in the premium Malbec category, is an unexpected accompaniment to sushi, whilst Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon, the number one contributor to growth to the Cabernet category is paired with spicy harissa lamb and Dark Horse Chardonnay, the number two in the premium Chardonnay category in the UK, accompanies a fresh seafood platter.

Dark Horse continues to experience exceptional growth, the company said. It is the top premium US wine brand in the UK, growing by 47% in revenue, with 68% of this growth incremental to the still wine category (Nielsen Scantrack, MAT w/e 08.08.20, total UK off-trade).

