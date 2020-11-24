Brewgooder launches panto-themed selection box to support theatre industry

Brewgooder has launched a panto-themed selection box of four beers to raise money to support actors and theatre workers struggling over the festive period.

Each limited-edition “Panto in a Box” selection pack will include beers from Brewgooder, The Wild Beer Co, Mondo Brewing and The Gipsy Hill Brewing Company, as well as theatre snack favourites from Love Popcorn and Tony’s Chocolonely.

Beer lovers will also have the chance to watch an exclusive online performance of an original pantomime, ‘Jack & The Beer Hops’, written by award-winning Scottish author and playwright Johnny McKnight.

Featuring the characters of Dame Mother Gose, her plucky daughter Jack, and ‘fatcat’ Bawrus Wetherspun, the satirical script will be hosted on the Brewgooder website and will premier on Saturday December 12 until December 31 2020.

Each ‘Panto In A Box’ will feature a Jack & The Beer Hops story booklet written by Johnny McKnight where audiences will be able to learn more about each character and the inspiration behind the original performance.

Proceeds from ‘Panto In A Box’ will be donated to The Theatre Artists Fund, a charity that provides emergency aid for theatre workers and freelancers across the UK who are in need of urgent and critical financial support following the devastating impact of Covid-19.

Brewgooder co-founder James Hughes commented: “The pantomime industry is the very bedrock of British humour and culture over the festive season, and to see the theatre and arts communities hit with such devastation is heart-breaking. It’s never been more important to come together, unite industries and look after one another in these strange times, and with social good at the core of all we do, we felt it was only right to support in any way we can.

“We’re so excited to have partnered with the legendary Johnny McKnight who has written an original script that incorporates all the elements of panto that we know and love, but with a topical twist. All proceeds from the performance will go towards supporting actors and theatre workers up and down the country and so I can’t wait to share this special performance and raise a pint to our beloved British theatre industry.”

Julian Bird, Chief Executive of Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, said:

“We are so grateful to Brewgooder for this act of generosity, creatively spreading festive cheer while simultaneously providing vital support to struggling theatre professionals across the UK. Since launching in July, the Theatre Artists Fund has provided emergency financial aid to nearly 3000 people, but the demand is still higher than ever, and all donations and fundraising initiatives are hugely appreciated.”

The ’Panto In A Box’ will cost £20.20 and can be ordered from brewgooder.com where punters will also be able to make a voluntary donation to The Theatre Artists Fund. For the full panto experience, theatre lovers are invited to visit brewgooder.com/panto from the December 12.

