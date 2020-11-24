Natrl Drinks relaunches hard seltzer range as Berczy

Natrl Drinks, one of the UK’s first hard seltzer brands, is being rebranded and relaunched as Berczy.

Berczy’s range is kicking off with three variants: Lemon & Lime, Peach & Raspberry and Passionfruit and Turmeric.

The rebrand promises the same 100% natural and refreshing alcoholic sparkling waters that Natrl Drinks offered, but with a “stronger, bolder and more market-challenging look and name”.

Co-founder Nick Graham, said: “Since launching earlier this year, we've seen a huge response to hard seltzers in the UK. Natrl Drinks has gained a strong following for its all-natural ingredients and great taste, but we felt the brand itself needed a new direction that reflects where this young market is heading.

“The name Berczy is inspired by Berczy Park in Toronto, where we tried hard seltzers for the first time. Berczy Park is a special place for the whole team, so it seemed the perfect name to represent the new brand.

“Berczy is the refreshingly-positive drink that consumers are waiting for. We want it to become the go-to brand for health-conscious consumers who are seeking a more natural and sustainable drink, that doesn't compromise on quality or flavour.

“In a market awash with white cans and little authenticity, we’ve decided to be bold and stand out from our peers with our colourful new designs and adventurous flavours.”

Berczy Alcoholic Sparkling Waters are 100% natural. They contain no additives or chemicals and are low in calories and sugar. Berczy is available to the off and on-trade nationwide in 25cl cans, RRP £2.30.

