Amathus Drinks reveals store expansion plans

Amathus Drinks is reopening its Muswell Hill store after an absence of 21 years, while it has plans to open another outlet in early 2021.

The Muswell Hill store was first opened in 1982 when the company purchased the freehold, and it operated as a retail outlet until 1999.

The store joins existing Amathus London retail outlets in Shoreditch, Leadenhall Market and its flagship store in Soho. Also in the portfolio are retail sites outside of the capital – in Bath and Brighton - which the company opened in 2018.

Harry Georgiou, managing director, told Drinks Retailing: “The Muswell Hill store will be the best laid stocked of any of our stores as we have split the atom on layout and design as it is the largest of all our stores so far!

“I hope that our moves in high street retail will give inspiration to our other independents to stay with and trust their process as we work on another opening early in the New Year!

“The journey I have experienced inspires me to support my independent comrades especially with our own imports and vast stock holding.”

Related articles: