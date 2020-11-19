TWE revives TV commercial for Wolf Blass

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has announced its Australian wine brand, Wolf Blass will bring back its ‘Here’s to the Chase’ TV commercial this winter.

The commercial will return to screens until December 27 using Finecast, the video on demand platform. Finecast VOD provides broadcasters and content platforms across the UK with the ability to provide targeted advertising via a single access point on TV – serving major catch up channels including ITV Hub, My5 and 4OD.

The TV advert made its second debut earlier this year from March – June, successfully achieving high engagement rates of ABC1 wine drinkers, according to the company.

The relaunch this winter includes an extended section of the film showcasing the Red Label range, to highlight the wider Wolf Blass portfolio and its core tiers – Red Label, Yellow Label, Silver Label and Gold Label.

The relaunch of the digital commercial will also coincide with the Christmas season when the brand hopes to drive recruitment of drinkers aged 35+ into the wider wine category.

To support this mission, Wolf Blass has partnered with Degustabox to activate a sampling campaign that will provide subscribers with the opportunity to sample 20,000 bottles of Wolf Blass Yellow Label Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon in both its November and December box. The December box will include Wolf Blass wines featuring in a brand-new Degustabox advent calendar.

Digital and social continues to be a core focus across the company and for the Wolf Blass brand. The campaign will be supported across social channels including paid-for ads on Facebook and Instagram, and through influencer marketing.

Ben Blake, Head of Marketing Europe at Treasury Wine Estates, said: “The return of the Wolf Blass ATL campaign and commercial to our screens this winter is testament to how successful the range is perceived by our target audiences.

“When the commercial went live earlier in the year, a Kantar brand study took place to evaluate how the film resonated with our core audiences. The study revealed a significant increase in purchase intent and awareness.

“The addition to the film and emphasis on the full range positions Wolf Blass as the perfect wine to be enjoyed over Christmas. Our sampling activity is also a great way to further engage with our key consumers and encourage people to explore the quality of Wolf Blass wines.”

Related articles: