Seven Brothers Brewery launches experimental lockdown beers

Salford craft brewery Seven Brothers is launching a series of limited-edition beers to mark lockdown 2.0.

Over the next month, the brothers we will be releasing range of 44cl special cans aimed at bringing a little joy to lockdown evenings.

The first member of the “lockdown family” of beers is a 5% abv Rye IPA. It is described as “a sweet, nutty and spicy Rye with a beautiful reddish amber hue. The ale is also vegan and available for £3.80.

The Rye IPA launches as the brewer introduces a free same-day delivery service on orders over £20 placed before 2pm – for shoppers within in a three-mile radius of the brewery.

Keith McAvoy, chief executive, from Seven Brothers Brewing Co, said: “We have been forced to temporarily close the doors of our beer houses and taproom for lockdown, so we thought we would use this time to get back to what we love doing most – experimenting with our brewing. We have been exploring new flavours and trying our hand at different beer styles to provide our fans and beer lovers with a fun selection this lockdown period.

“First to drop, is the Rye IPA. The dark nights have drawn in and people are stuck at home, so we thought we would make the perfect autumnal brew. Keep an eye on our web shop and social media channels, as we will be announcing further lockdown 2.0 specials in the coming days – we hope there will be a little something for everyone.”

Seven Brothers has also introduced virtual beer tours of the brewery for those looking for a group activity this lockdown. Hosted through a video link, punters can enjoy a beer tasting as they explore the family’s Salford brewery.

The brothers have also teamed up with their siblings over at Sister Distillery to offer gin and beer virtual tastings.

Keeping it in the McAvoy family; Seven Brothers and Sisters Distillery were founded by 11 siblings believed to be the biggest single family in the alcohol business in the world.

