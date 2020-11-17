Philip Schofield and When in Rome add rosé variant to Italian boxed wine collection

Phillip Schofield has unveiled his latest release, a vegan-friendly Rosato to join his range of Italian bag-in-box wines.

The partnership with premium wine packaging specialists, When in Rome, began earlier this year, with the launch of a white and red wine.

After successfully launching his organic red Nero di Troia and white Falanghina, Schofield turned his attention to sourcing the perfect Rosé, with the aim of demonstrating that Italy give the South of France a run for its money, by producing a delicately dry, pale variant.

To complete the trio, Phillip has chosen a Rosato produced by wine cooperative Viticultori d’Italia, centered in the winemaking town of Soave, in Veneto.

Italy makes far less Rosato wine than Spain and France and Veneto is the only region to produce this pale hue.

It is delicate in colour, packed with crunchy red fruit and notes of white flowers on the nose, followed by redcurrant and raspberries on the palate. The finish is long and dry, with hints of alpine strawberries and a dusting of white pepper.

When in Rome chief executive and co-founder, Rob Malin, said: “We are very excited to be bringing Italian Rosato to the forefront and enjoyed working with Phillip to choose this very special wine.”

He adds, “Having someone like Phillip on board supporting the box wine category, demonstrates the size of the opportunity we have in the market to educate consumers that there is another way to enjoy high quality wine that doesn’t have to be bought in a bottle.”

