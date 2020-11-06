31 Dover gets £2.7m backing from shareholders

Online drinks retailer 31 Dover has secured £2.7 million of new investment which it said would fund growth of the company.

It said the cash would be used to fund the development of its consumer online, trade and agency divisions.

Chief executive Charlotte Jefferies said the investment was being made by existing shareholders including private individuals and private equity.

“This funding will enable us to deliver on our mission to be the go-to destination for new and premium drinks brands,” she said.

“We will invest in our flagship website to make it even easier for our loyal and growing customer base to discover and buy amazing drinks online, as well as building our digital marketing and brand distribution services.”

Jeffries joined 31 Dover in June, having worked as a strategist for consultancy firm Booz & Co and its parent company Pricewaterhouse Coopers, where she advised FTSE 100 companies in the retail sector on ecommerce strategy, supply chain, performance marketing and mergers and acquisitions.

She also worked for Selfridges where she was responsible for launching its first online loyalty programme.