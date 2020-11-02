Carlsberg and Marston’s complete UK brewing merger

Carlsberg UK and Marston’s have completed their merger to create a new beer company whose brands include Carlsberg, Carlsberg Export, Poretti, Hobgoblin, Marston’s Pedigree, Tetley’s, Wainwright and 61 Deep.

The portfolio of Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing will also include a number of brands brewed under licence in the UK including San Miguel, Mahou, Estrella Damm, Shipyard, Erdinger, Warsteiner and Kirin.

It will also distribute craft beers from Brooklyn in the US and London Fields in the UK.

Paul Davies will take the role of chief executive of Carlsberg Marston’s, joining from Carlsberg Poland where he has been managing director since early 2019.

Tomasz Blawat, formerly managing director of Carlsberg UK, will not be remaining with the new business.

Richard Westwood, previously managing director of Marston’s Brewing, will take the role of chief operating officer for integration.

Marston’s director of sales Carl Middleton will be vice president for nationals, on-trade, off-trade and export.

John Clements, Marston’s head of commercial marketing, will be vice president for marketing in the new operation.

Davies said: “This is a significant moment for us as we create a new, better beer company, with a sustainable future in UK brewing.

“Today is the start of our journey towards Carlsberg Marston’s becoming the UK’s best beer platform, and while, together with the wider beer and pub industry, we will need to navigate a deeply challenging time ahead as a result of the impact of coronavirus, we will aim to help our customers to grow by offering an unrivalled portfolio of premium beer brands, excellent customer service and route to market scale.”