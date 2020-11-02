Laphroaig ad captures debut reactions to whisky’s taste

 | 02 November, 2020

Peated single malt Scotch brand Laphroaig has launched an ad campaign capturing consumer reactions to their first sip of the smoky Islay whisky.

The campaign will run on TV, social and digital media from December 1.

The ad is part of the ongoing Opinions Welcome campaign and was made by filming members of the public handed a bottle and glass for the first time and recording their genuine reactions to the whisky’s unconventional taste – both positive and negative.

Nick Ganich, head of brands at Edrington-Beam Suntory UK, said, “The idea that Laphroaig isn’t for everyone is what makes it such an iconic and inclusive brand.

“You may love or, indeed, dislike the taste, but what is certain is that drinking Laphroaig is a deeply personal experience that elicits great emotion and often debate among our customers and consumers.”

The campaign will feature on video-on-demand through Sky Go, ITV and All 4 and in a variety of formats across Instagram and Facebook. 

See a sneak preview here.

An Opinions Welcome gift will be in the off-trade pre-Christmas.

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. WSTA welcomes temporary suspension of V1-1…
  2. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  3. Diageo to buy Chase Distillery
  4. Nielsen data shows slowing growth in off-trade…
  5. La Gioiosa reveals UK plans for pink Prosecco…
  6. Grolsch returns to tap into UK's 4% abv premium…
  7. Borough Wines launches Zero Waste wine range
  8. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  9. AB-Inbev records third quarter UK growth
  10. Vivino appoints Joshua Lincoln as UK managing…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95