Drink Trust surveys industry to shape future services

The Drinks Trust has launched its first ever industry survey to gauge the likely long-term effects of the pandemic on people working in it.

The survey has been created by the workplace wellbeing service provider We are Wellbeing and is supported by the Wine & Spirit Trade Association, the Night Time Industries Association, Best Bar None, SIBA and the leisure insurance specialist NDML.

The Drinks Trust has awarded a number of significant grants to people within the industry who have been struggling this year and made available a bigger selection of wellbeing services to support individuals.

It says it will continue to do so but wants to get to grips with “how members of the hospitality and drinks industries are feeling, what their concerns are and to better understand what their thoughts are on diversity and inclusion in our industry”.

The results will be used to inform the future services and support supplied by The Drinks Trust and businesses in the drinks and hospitality sectors.

Drinks Trust chief executive Ross Carter said: “We are very keen to understand the needs of the people within our industry so we can ensure we provide the best possible support to them.

“We ask all businesses to share the survey so we can build a comprehensive picture.”

Andy Romero-Birkbeck, director of We Are Wellbeing, said: “We Are Wellbeing are proud to be supporting the hospitality industry, particularly at a time like this.

“We firmly believe that the success of the drinks and hospitality industry is crucial to the social wellbeing of our society.

“We will do whatever we can to ensure both businesses and employees are supported throughout.”

Businesses can share the link waw.getfeedback.com/drinkstrustsurvey with employees to take the survey or go directly to it here. The survey take approximately 12 minutes to complete.

