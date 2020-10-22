Spar redesigns own-label gin and introduces The Harmonist range

Spar has redesigned its own- label premium gin range.

The new label is designed to highlight the liquid’s key premium cues bringing them in line with the market. The new label will first appear on the Spar Rhubarb and Ginger Gin bottles with Spar Original London Dry Gin following suit in the New Year.

‘The Harmonist’ brand is the new name chosen for the range which Spar said signifies the harmony of the ten botanicals infused together to create perfectly balanced gins. Standing out on the bottles, ‘The Harmonist’ label also includes the signature of the master distiller – Louise Hayes.

The bottles have also changed to a thicker, heavier based bottle with a cork instead of a screw cap in order to give them a more modern appearance. The flavour profile for both liquids has stayed the same.

Adam Georgiou, Spar UK BWS Brand Manager, said: “The gin category has seen rapid growth in recent years as consumers respond to the innovating variations available. Gin is the most popular white spirit in the UK and as own label gin accounts for 21% of the market share, we felt it was the right time to rebrand the Spar premium gin range as ‘The Harmonist’ range. In addition, Rhubarb and Ginger is now the third most popular gin flavour and grew 18% in value over the last 12 weeks.

“We have always had great reviews on the liquid quality in our own label gins and the new label, brand name and bottle design brings it all more in line with the market and as a result Spar stores can maximise sales,” he added.

The re-launched gin bottles will be available in participating Spar stores from October 22, 2020 and will be available at a special promotional price of £17.00 until November 4, 2020. Normal RRP is £20.00.

