Guinness reveals alcohol-free variant

Guinness will be joined by an alcohol-free variant.

Guinness 0.0 is described as having “the same beautifully smooth taste, perfectly balanced flavour and unique dark colour” but without the alcohol.

To create the new drink, the brewers start by brewing Guinness exactly as they always have, using the same natural ingredients. The alcohol is then gently removed through a cold filtration method.

Gráinne Wafer, Global Brand Director, Guinness said: “This is an exceptional day for Guinness, as we finally reveal Guinness 0.0. The launch of Guinness 0.0 highlights our long-held commitment to innovation, experimentation, and bravery in brewing, harnessing the power of our brewers and our ingredients, to create an alcohol-free beer that is 100% Guinness but 0% alcohol.

“We know people want to be able to enjoy a Guinness when they choose not to drink alcohol without compromising on taste, and with Guinness 0.0 we believe they will be able to do exactly that.”

Aisling Ryan, Innovation Brewer at St James’s Gate said: “Guinness has always had an unwavering commitment to quality and our entire brewing team is hugely proud of the care and effort that has been put into the four year development process for Guinness 0.0. We have created a taste experience that we believe is truly unrivalled in the world of non-alcoholic beer and we can’t wait for people to finally be able to try it!”

The newcomer is also a low-calorie option, with just 16 calories per 100ml, equating to 70 calories per standard 44cl can.

It will be available from October 26 in a 4-pack format in off-licences and supermarkets. It already has listings with Waitrose and Morrison’s online, and it will roll out to other retailers shortly.

