Vivino appoints Joshua Lincoln as UK managing director

Vivino has appointed Joshua Lincoln as its new UK managing director.

Lincoln previously held the role of managing director at Majestic Wines, a position he has been in since April 2018.

He started his career in wine with a three-year stint at Virgin Wines, leaving in 2008 with Rowan Gormley to join Gormley’s new online retailer start-up, Naked Wines, which was subsequently bought by Majestic Wines in 2015.

Over a ten-year period working his way through the ranks (including roles as sales manager for UK, USA and Australia at Naked Wines, and customer director at Majestic Retail), Lincoln was eventually promoted to managing director at Majestic Wines, a role within which he then had to navigate through a turbulent period for the company in 2019 when it was sold to American investment firm Fortress.

He will now head up the UK arm for online marketplace Vivino, which was founded by Heini Zachariassen in 2010.

Vivino is powered by a community of more than 42 million wine drinkers who use the Vivino app to scan and rate products from its database of more than 11 million different wines.

Through the app and website users discover and buy wines based on their rating and purchase behaviour and also aided by community recommendations. The app enables users to take photos of any wine label with their mobile device and then image recognition technology delivers immediate ratings, reviews and average pricing details for every bottle.

More recently the company launched Vivino Premium, which is designed to provide customers with unlimited free delivery from its catalogue of wines, for a one-off annual free of £32.

It also has an ecommerce offering, Vivino Market. The two concepts are designed to “unlock the potential of the online wine market” for both consumers and wine merchants who partner with Vivino.

Earlier this year Vivino announced it planned to add a new feature to help add more personalisation to its offer.

