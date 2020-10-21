Disaronno International UK reveals two new senior hires

Disaronno International UK has made two new senior appointments in its UK sales division.

Marc Richardson now has the role of off-trade sales director UK, while Lucy MacDonald is the on-trade sales director UK.

The news follows the announcement earlier this year from parent company, Iilva Saronno, to launch its UK subsidiary, Disaronno International UK. It also follows on from the recent appointment of Miranda Osborne as category and marketing director UK.

Richardson brings more than 20 years of experience in the drinks and FMCG industry notably responsible for off-trade sales of premium and luxury spirits brands owned by Rémy Cointreau as its Off-Trade Sales Director for over four years. More recently he was Area Manager for the group, overseeing total channel activity in key European markets.

Richardson will be responsible for expanding the distribution of Illva Saronno’s core brands across the off-trade with a particular focus on the innovation pipeline the company has planned for 2021.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be part of the journey in making Disaronno International UK a success. There’s a huge opportunity out there to develop our brands in the retail space. With a surge of consumers creating quality cocktails at home, our existing brands and our exciting innovation pipeline provide a broad range of products to allow consumers to really get creative.

“My aim is to strengthen our relationships with our off-trade partners in order to give consumers access to our great brands for at-home enjoyment.”

Neil Jardine, Managing Director of Disaronno International UK, said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Lucy and Marc to the Disaronno International UK team and to join the journey of making our new subsidiary a success. Both join with a wealth of experience, talent and passion. They will be key to developing our customer partnerships, building mutual and sustainable relationships and strong plans for growth.

“We’re looking forward to bringing a host of new talent on board following recent hires to accelerate our growth in the UK with the creation of 30 new jobs and a new premium office space for our colleagues and customers to immerse themselves further with our brands.”

