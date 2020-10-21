Bancroft Wines creates 10 new roles to support portfolio expansion

Bancroft Wines has created 10 new roles across all departments, following the news that 37 producers have joined its portfolio, with several more to be confirmed over the coming weeks.

This follows the news from earlier in the week that Berry Bros & Rudd was working with Bancroft as part of its restructure project for the FM&V business.

Jon Worsley, Bancroft Wines chief executive, said: “As part of our long-term strategy, Bancroft was looking to strengthen the business through producer and customer acquisition and the opportunity to work with BB&R presented itself earlier in the year.

“Bancroft and FM&V share a similar ethos: represent family owned properties with an unwavering passion to produce the very best wine - many of which focus on organic and sustainably-produced wines.”

Bancroft Chairman, Peter De Haan, said: “The past seven months have been difficult across our industry but what we saw was the opportunity for strategic and measured growth. This is one part of our strategic jigsaw; we will continue to look for opportunities in this challenging marketplace that supports both our principles and customers. The business has recently launched our new website and we have other projects we hope to be able to announce in the coming months.”

In addition to adding select producers to the portfolio – which includes Alvaro Palacios, Dog Point and Masottina among others – Bancroft has appointed five previous FM&V colleagues across the Leadership, Branding and Sales teams, as well as added five other roles in Sales, Marketing, Purchasing, Customer Services and Finance.

Worsley said: “There is no doubt that relationships are hugely important to what we do, and we saw scope to add great talent to strengthen our dedicated team.

“We have been welcoming new On and Off Trade customers who have followed and purchased these wines and built their own relationships with our new colleagues.”

