The Vineking reveals plans to expand the business

The Vineking has had its bid for “the most perfect site” accepted and is set to embark on “a huge project”.

The new unit, previously a Laura Ashley store, is based in Reigate. It is the equivalent of three units knocked into one, with the same space in the basement along with rear access.

Owner, Erik Laan, said: “I know we are in very uncertain times but this site will give us the ability to offer so much more.”

The new store will give the business a bigger retail space, and it will also allow the company to expand its deli and hamper offering. There will be pop-up restaurant offerings and a full-sized warehouse.

The company hopes to open the new store by the end of November and tasting rooms will be added from January next year.

The Vineking currently has The Tasting Rooms and two shops in Reigate (Church Street and West Road), a shop and bar in East Molesey and a shop in Weybridge.

Its Chruch Street shop in Reigate will be coverted into a dedicated beer and spirits hall.

