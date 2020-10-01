Torabhaig releases "rare new arrival" to peated Single Malt market

Torabhaig, the second legal distillery ever to be built on the Isle of Skye, is set to release a rare new arrival to the peated Single Malt market.

Torabhaig Legacy Series 2017 and bottled at 46% abv, it will be a first-edition bottling, strictly limited by number and will be the issue of a single distillation vintage.

Neil Mathieson, Chief Executive at Mossburn Distillers, the company behind Torabhaig said: “By opening the second-ever licensed Single Malt Scotch Whisky distillery on the Isle of Skye we have from the start been mindful of the legacy we are leaving, it was never enough to make ‘just another whisky’.

“We have created a characterful whisky with real depth and complexity, and an elegance and refinement which belies the extremely high phenol levels in the barley. It is a distinctive take on peat, and it is the first expression of our distillery’s signature style, a flavour profile we call Well-Tempered Peat, which we hope will help define the future of Torabhaig.’

Torabhaig is also launching a member’s club called The Peat Elite. This subscription service is set to launch in November 2020 and will include two exclusive bottlings per year. The first of these exclusives will be a cask strength pre-release 70cl bottle drawn from single casks. More details on how to sign up to The Peat Elite will follow closer to launch date.

The distillery at Torabhaig is truly a product of its surroundings and heritage, shaped by the wild landscape and climate of the Isle of Skye.

Related articles: