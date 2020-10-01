Tennent's adds alcohol-free Zero variant

Tennent’s has announced the off-trade launch of its new alcohol-free beer, Tennent’s Zero.

Tennent’s Zero aims to tap into the trend which shows that 42% of adult drinkers are looking to cut down on alcohol, as well as the 20% of adults under 25 who do not drink at all. The newcomer is the latest to join the popular no and low-alcohol category, which is forecast to grow 81% between 2018 and 2022 in the UK, according to Nielsen and IWSR data.

The 0.0% beer uses fresh highland water from Loch Katrine and the finest hops and Scottish barley to give it the same great flavor profile as Tennent’s Lager; Scotland’s top-selling beer. With just 17kcal per 10cl, Tennent’s Zero will also appeal to those looking to reduce their calorie intake which was found to be a key consideration when choosing a low and no-alcohol drink in a recent study by the brewer.

The alcohol-free beer will be available to consumers in a 4x44cl card pack and is the first of Tennent’s smaller packs formats to come out of plastic, part of the brewer’s ongoing commitment to sustainability. The packaging features a bold blue colour alongside its iconic red T which will stand out to consumers on-shelf or in the fridge.

Commenting, Iain Telford, Senior Marketing Manager at Tennent’s, said: “Creating Tennent’s Zero has been like the search for the holy grail as we sought to create a 0.0% product but with all the same great taste of Tennent’s Lager. Our master brewers have spent months getting this right and we are truly delighted with the beer that we have created and can’t wait for people to try it.

“Tennent’s Zero meets the growing trends in local, authentic and moderation and has the same great flavour of Tennent’s Lager and we’re confident that consumers will be keen to try Tennent’s Zero as it hits the shelves of retailers from the first week in October.”

Tennent’s Zero launches in Sainsbury’s from the first week of October as well as in the convenience sector via wholesalers. It will also be available in the on trade in 33cl bottle format.

The new lager is the latest product from the Scottish brewer and further strengthens Tennent’s no and low alcohol offering which also includes Tennent’s Light, a 3.5% ABV beer which launched earlier this year. Tennent’s Zero will be supported through a consumer facing marketing campaign across PR, influencer, and social media channels.

