Waitrose reveals "UK supermarket first" with Old Vine Project seal from South Africa

By Sonya Hook
 | 01 October, 2020

Waitrose has launched a wine it describes as “a UK supermarket first”.

The wine, Kaapzicht Kliprug Chenin Blanc 2019, carries the South African Certified Heritage Vineyards (CHV) seal of ‘Old Vine Project’.

This project has taken two years to complete, with Waitrose and Kaapzicht working closely together in order to get the coveted seal for the vines, which were planted in 1982.

The Certified Heritage Vineyards seal guarantees authentic wines made from vineyards of 35 years or more.  

Victoria Mason, South African Wine Buyer at Waitrose said: “This has been such an exciting project to work on with the fantastic team at Kaapzicht. We always strive to offer our customers a point of difference and old vines are great at reflecting the terroir of the region whilst also showcasing the vast and varied landscape of South Africa.

“In what has been an incredibly difficult year for the South African wine industry - we are so excited to be celebrating a fantastically unique and delicious wine which will hopefully be the first of many carrying the Old Vine Project seal!”

Kaapzicht Kliprug Chenin Blanc 2019 will be priced at £13.99 in more than 200 stores and exclusively on Waitrose.com.

