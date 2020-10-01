The Whisky Exchange introduces Rampur Asava Indian Single Malt Whisky

Radico Khaitan is launching a new expression in the UK at The Whisky Show 2020 – Rampur Asava Indian Single Malt Whisky.

The single malt matured in American Bourbon Barrels is carefully finished in Indian Cabernet Sauvignon casks, at one of Asia’s largest distilleries. Rampur Asava is also non-chill filtered and bottled at 45% abv, resulting in a “ground-breaking expression” with “perfect balance”.

Produced at a distillery located in the foothills of the Himalayas, this premium whisky combines tradition with innovation through the use of Indian Cabernet Sauvignon casks.

The unique distillery location exposes the whiskies to polar opposite climate conditions throughout the year, with the flavour of the famous Indian Summer giving Rampur Single Malts an added dimension and depth.

Rampur Asava joins Rampur’s Indian Single Malt Whisky range, which currently includes Rampur Select, Rampur Double Cask, limited-edition Rampur Sherry PX and the ultra-exclusive Rampur Signature Reserve.

Sanjeev Banga, President of International Business at Radico Khaitan, said: “We are very proud of our Indian heritage and Rampur Asava is another step in bringing the unique whiskies of India to the world. We are confident the exotic and unique Indian flavours will delight your palate.”

Anup Barik, Master Distiller at Rampur Distillery, said: “We are always striving to make each Rampur expression of the highest quality and exciting for malt whisky drinkers. The diverse weather conditions at the distillery have enabled us to be creative and experiment with our single malts.

“I was inspired to create Rampur Asava as I wanted to see how the dark fruit flavours of an Indian Cabernet Sauvignon would develop the flavour of Rampur Single Malt Whisky. I am delighted with the results as there is an impeccable balance of taste in this finely perfected golden nectar that lingers on your taste buds.”

The newcomer will be available exclusively from The Whisky Exchange from mid October, priced at £68.95.

