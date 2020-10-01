Budweiser Brewing Group UK is now sourcing 100% of its barley from UK farms

Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I has announced it has achieved its goal of sourcing 100% of the barley used for its UK-produced beers from British farms. The company said the milestone, which has been reached ahead of schedule, eliminates the need to import barley and therefore reduces carbon emissions and champions British agriculture.

The brewer announced that key aims of its 2025 Sustainability Goals are improving agricultural practices and reducing carbon emissions. Budweiser Brewing Group has worked with its partners to support the production of enough barley for some of the UK’s most popular beers, including Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, brewed at its two breweries in Magor in South Wales and Samlesbury in Lancashire.

Prior to 2014, Budweiser Brewing Group imported 100% of barley used for Budweiser, as the unique properties required to brew the beer were not available in UK-grown barley. Working with agronomy, grain trading and malting partners, the brewer was able to introduce a new type of grain, known as ‘Explorer’, to the UK, which met the specific standards needed to brew Budweiser’s famous recipe. There are now more than 300 farmers growing barley for Budweiser in the UK, covering more than 6,000 hectares of British farms and producing 40,000 tonnes of barley each year.

Paula Lindenberg, President, Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I, said: “We set ourselves the ambitious goal to source 100% of our barley in Britain. Today, we’re so proud to announce that we’ve reached this goal despite the uncertainties of Covid-19. Local communities are the lifeblood of this country, so we’re absolutely committed to supporting them, creating more efficient supply chains, and brewing the UK’s most sustainable beers.”

Lee Robinson, Executive Director of Seed at Agrii, said: “It won’t come as any surprise that it’s been a tough year for British farming. The Covid-19 outbreak had a huge effect on the supply chain and the unusually wet weather in August significantly impacted harvest. There is now undoubtedly more awareness amongst the public of where the food and drink they consume comes from which is why it’s so important for British companies like Budweiser Brewing Group to support their local industries. We’re delighted to help the UK’s biggest brewer achieve this milestone.”

Eric Wright, from Wrights Agriculture, Leicestershire, one of the farmers growing Explorer barley for Budweiser, said: “I’ve been part of the programme to grow Explorer since 2014 when the grain was first introduced to Britain to brew Budweiser. As a proud British farmer, it’s really important to me that what I produce is used in this country and supports our economy. It’s great to know what I do is at the heart of the supply chain for a home-grown and home-consumed product.”

Budweiser Brewing Group has been working in collaboration with partners Agrii, Glencore Agriculture UK Ltd, Boortmalt and Crisp Malting Group since 2014 to develop, grow and malt the Explorer grain needed to brew British Budweiser.

Related articles: