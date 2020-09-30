Cellar Trends "outperforms market" following a number of new listings for 2020

Cellar Trends is “outperforming the market” in both the grocery and online channels, according to its latest results.

The distributor said it had secured a number of new listings this year, despite the challenges posed by Covid-19.

In September a number of listings went live in Tesco, including Bumbu Rum. A new consumer-driven marketing communications strategy will launch this month to its 180,000 followers on Instagram, in collaboration with fashion retailer Crep Select, to support the new listing.

Cellar Trends said Tesco has also recently listed Brockmans Gin and Stoli Lime, while Licor 43 Horchata secured a listing in May to help the retailer tap into the growing Vegan Free-From category. Cellar Trends said Brockmans Gin is outperforming the market with 42% growth in the off-trade, while the launch of Stoli Lime will be supported by a social and digital campaign, giving consumers the chance to win a pair of custom designed Stoli Lime trainers.

Cellar Trends managing director, Simon Thomas, said: “This year more than ever, securing new distribution for brands in major grocery and online retailers and launching with excellence has been a critical objective for the Cellar Trends sales and marketing teams. The results to date in these channels have been a key part of helping us to deliver volume and value growth verses 2019, despite the unfortunate closure of the on-trade, which has presented a very difficult challenge for all involved in the industry.”

Cellar Trends also now has 14 skus in Ocado for nine spirit brands, Chang beer in two pack formats and six Faustino wine skus, as well as wines from Portia and Fortius. These listings are all new with Ocado this year. The distributor also noted Ocado has been “a major beneficiary of lockdown trends”, with growth of 45.5% over the past 12 weeks.

Mark Harris, Cellar Trends’ sales director, said: “Maintaining the momentum of success in these channels is a core feature of our plans for 2021, ensuring we optimise growth for the portfolio while retaining a flexible approach to the continually evolving on-trade landscape. We have a promising pipeline of opportunities on the horizon, so I am excited to see what we can deliver to drive further growth across the portfolio.”

