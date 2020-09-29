Masons of Yorkshire unveils brand refresh and new variant

Masons of Yorkshire has revealed a bold new look for the brand, as well as a new addition to its range of gins.

The brand refresh features a bespoke arched bottle, new logo and bold flavour cues to create greater on-shelf standout.

The brand is also being given a “subtle but important” reposition as “Masons of Yorkshire” to reflect its regional heritage.

The new addition is Orange & Lime Leaf gin, which has been created in the style of a London Dry gin, whereby each of the botanicals is distilled. The gin combines citrus flavours with the fragrant notes of kaffir lime leaf.

The newcomer joins best-seller Masons Original, alongside the popular Masons Tea Edition as well as Pear & Pink Peppercorn and English Lavender.

Co-founder Karl Mason said: “Original is our best-selling variant but Lavender Gin is hugely popular at events such as the RHS Flower Show, and the Tea Edition is a favourite in the on-trade. We wanted to add a citrussy gin and so this was next on the list.

“All of our gins are made in the London Dry method and I think there is a real loyalty in the ‘real’ gin sector. We are also seeing new consumers discovering our brand.”

The company said it has a new pipeline of innovation underway following a £1 million investment in a new distillery and state-of-the-art gin lab.

Karl Mason said: “We have achieved so much in seven years, with major listings in wholesale, retail and on-trade both regionally and across the UK, but there’s still so much more to come. This is just the start of the next chapter of our story.”

The company’s biggest-ever marketing spend will support the relaunch, to include its first national print campaign across newspapers and consumer titles, including food and drink magazines such as Olive and BBC Good Food.

Masons Yorkshire Gin was established in Bedale, North Yorkshire on World Gin Day in 2013, by Karl and Cathy Mason. It was the first distillery to establish in Yorkshire.

Masons is stocked in numerous convenience stores, including 150 Co-op stores, and multiple retailers such as Morrisons, Asda and Tesco stores. It has recently secured a new national listing with Majestic Wine and it is one of the best-selling gins via Amazon. The producer is also seeing increased listings with independent retailers.

Cathy Mason, co-founder, said: “Our main route to market used to be food shows and we attended 120 of these last year, and got through about 120,000 tastings cups, so we were very tired that year and knew we needed to change our strategy. That route has obviously dropped off this year but our online sales have been fantastic and probably up by about 1,000%.”

