Berkmann Wine Cellars secures UK distribution for Pulenta Estate

Berkmann Wine Cellars has added the Mendoza-based Pulenta Estate to its agency portfolio.

Pulena joins Berkmann from Fields, Morris & Verdin (FMW) from immediate effect and it follows the recent addition of Champagne Jacquesson to its portfolio, also previously with FMW.

Mendoza-based Pulenta Estate was founded in 2002 by brothers Hugo and Eduardo Pulenta, fourth-generation winemakers.

It has quickly carved out a reputation for precise, elegant wines across a range of varieties and premium price points, according to Berkmann.

Grapes come from the family’s two vineyards: La Zulema in Agrelo (133 hectares planted 1992 at 980 metres above sea level) and Don Antonio in Valle de Uco (404 hectares planted 1981 at 1200 metres above sea level).

Alex Hunt MW, purchasing director at Berkmann, said: “The Pulenta Estate wines are an ideal fit for Berkmann: pure, evocative and great with food, they are progressive examples of how Argentina is embracing complexity and subtlety to write the next chapter in its story of success. We feel privileged that the family has selected Berkmann Wine Cellars to build on the strong foundations laid by FMV over the last 15 years.”

Ing. Eduardo Pulenta, managing director at Pulenta Estate, said: “We are very happy to have appointed Berkmann Wine Cellars as our new distributor for the UK market. Partnering with another family-owned business, we share same values, trying to enrich the industry with high-quality products in a sustainable way.

"We believe that Berkmann Wine Cellars’ unique attention to customer service is key to grow our business in the UK, focusing in catering to on-trade customers and independent wine merchants nationwide.”

This announcement follows Berkmann’s addition of Champagne Jacquesson to its agency portfolio last month, further underlining the importer’s dedication to family-run, quality-orientated producers.

