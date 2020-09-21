Warner's extends into alcohol-free sector

Warner’s Distilery is launching its first non-alcoholic spirits.

The Northamptonshire-based distiller claims to be the first British gin brand to launch a range of products for the buoyant alcohol-free spirits category.

The 0% Botanic Garden Spirits range is its first foray away from its all-natural range of farm grown gins, and Warner’s has created two variants with 0% alcohol: Juniper Double Dry and Pink Berry.

Both variants are made with 100% all-natural botanicals, with 90% of the ingredients sourced from the Falls Farm distillery. Both will be available direct from Warner’s Distillery from today.

Warner’s co-founder Tina Warner-Keogh said: “We saw a gap in the market for creating an alternative for those who don’t consume alcohol or are looking to reduce their intake, but we didn’t want to compromise on quality nor flavour.

“We’ve always prided ourselves with making all-natural gins, packed with botanicals from our own gardens at Falls Farm to bring the outside into every bottle – and we wanted to capture this with our epic, new, 0% alcohol alternatives with real flavour, creating nature’s non-alcoholic spirits.”

Tom Warner said: “We are so excited to be launching with one of the UKs biggest and most loved retailers this September. It’s taken us two years to perfect our new 0% Botanic Garden Spirits range, but we’re confident that our existing gin fans and newcomers will be blown away by what we’ve created. For us, it’s about uniting all drinkers and inspiring them with farm-grown flavour and the wonder of nature.”

Warner’s will host a 0% Botanic Garden Spirits Virtual Tour special on Friday October 2 to give consumers a behind-the-scenes look at the natural resources infused in every bottle, a guided tasting and cocktail masterclass, followed by a Q&A, with co-founders Tina and Tom Warner.

Warner’s 0% Juniper Double Dry Botanic Garden Spirit is herbal, aromatic and zesty, with flavours of cinnamon, rose, cardamom, lavender, juniper, wormwood, lemon verbena and lemon thyme.

The 0% Pink Berry Botanic Garden Spirit is fruity, fragrant and tangy, with flavours of pink peppercorn, lavender, rose, Szechuan pepper, ginger, chilli, raspberry and blackcurrant sage.

Both Warner’s 0% Botanic Garden Spirits will be available exclusively from Warner’s e-commerce site and 31 Dover with an RRP of £18.

