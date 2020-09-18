Four Pillars Gin secures major UK off-trade listing

Four Pillars Gin has had a full UK off-trade launch with a new major retail listing.

Launching in Waitrose, the Australian distillery’s Bloody Shiraz Gin will be available to British consumers in 200+ stores nationwide (RRP £35.00).

The contemporary Australian gin maker has gained a strong footprint in the UK on-trade and independents since 2015 but had yet to secure a major national retail listing - until now.

Stuart Gregor, co-founder of Four Pillars, said: “The UK is our biggest market outside of Australia and this listing marks a huge step forward for us. We think (and now know) that our Bloody Shiraz is the best bloody gin in the world, and we can’t wait to get more of it to our gin-loving friends across Britain.”

Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin has become a phenomenon since it was first created for World Gin Day in the Yarra Valley in 2015. The result of an experiment-gone-right, the Bloody Shiraz Gin is what happens when you mix Four Pillars Rare Dry Gin with cool climate shiraz grapes sourced from the Yarra Valley and surrounding Victorian regions. No additional sugar, colourings or flavours are added, just gin and Shiraz grapes.

The Shiraz grapes are soaked in gin for eight weeks, before they are pressed to release the purple ginny liquid, and more Rare Dry Gin is added to bring the gin up to bottling strength. The result is described as a beautifully balanced gin with a delicious sweetness and notes of pine forest, white pepper, plum and spices.

Related articles: