Budweiser launches on-pack Premier League competition

Budweiser, the official beer of the English Premier League, has announced the launch of a new on-pack competition and limited-edition Premier League packs to celebrate the return of the football season.

The competition, which is a scan to win mechanic, will encourage shoppers to upload a photo of their Budweiser can or bottle or Budweiser Zero can to www.budweiserpl.com. Entrants are then in with the chance of winning Domino’s vouchers, PerfectDraft machines, which allow fans to pour the perfect pint from home, or signed football shirts from their team of choice. The promotion will help stores to drive sales throughout the new season.

The return of the Premier League has been long awaited by fans up and down the country with 64% of consumers watching football at home before the outbreak of Covid-19, higher than any other sport. Budweiser’s competition, which will run until May 2021, will help retailers tap into this huge opportunity – with consumption of beer during TV sports higher than the average in-home occasion.

The limited-edition packaging will feature the Premier League trophy and logo to help ensure standout on shelf and interest amongst football fans. These designs will replace the original Budweiser packs for selected SKUs, up until May 2021, helping customers get into the spirit of the new football season.

Alongside the on-pack promotion, Budweiser will also be evolving its web app www.budweiserpl.com, to create a dedicated Premier League hub, designed to engage shoppers and encourage sales. The competition and branded packs will be supported by an above the line campaign that launched this month, further driving consumers in-store.

Elise Dickinson, marketing manager at Budweiser, said: “As football fans ourselves, we’re hugely excited for the return of the Premier League. We know the off-trade has seen a significant increase in demand during lockdown and we want to help our customers continue this momentum. The return of the new football season will be a great opportunity to do this. It’s a major and much-loved event in the football calendar, and with Covid-19 causing major disruptions to last year’s season we expect to engage even more fans this year.

“Our competition is just one of the ways Budweiser Brewing Group is using the power of its iconic brands to help drive consumers in-store and we look forward to working closely with our customers and retail partners to make the most of the Premier League’s hugely anticipated return.”

Debbie Myszkowska senior national franchise marketing manager at Domino’s, said: “A partnership that aligns both the love of pizza, great tasting beer and the beautiful game felt like a fantastic fit for us.

“We know how important it is to create a matchday atmosphere at home and Budweiser’s on-pack promotion gives fans the perfect opportunity to win the ultimate experience - freshly made, piping hot pizza delivered in time for the next nail-biting match.”

The competition forms part of Budweiser’s wider support for English Football, with the brand becoming the Official Beer of the England Senior Women’s Team and Wembley Stadium – the home of football – in 2018. More broadly across the portfolio, Bud Light is also the official sponsor of the England Senior Men’s Team who will take part in the UEFA European Football Championship next year.

