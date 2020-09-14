Cask Liquid Marketing adds Starward Australian whisky

Cask Liquid Marketing has been appointed as the UK distributor for the Australian whisky brand Starward.

The whisky – founded in 2013 – has been in the UK market for four years and was previously handled by Axiom Brands.

Scott English, Starward’s commercial sales director, said: “We’re excited to actualise our ambitions and grow the footprint of a Melbourne-made, Australian whisky.

“Our whiskies offer a point of difference. They are the purest example of new world innovation, something that we feel needs to be shared.



“We would also like to acknowledge Axiom Brands, a company which offers incredible passion and knowledge for the industry.

“We thank them for their foundations over the past three years and for helping to bring Starward to the UK.”

Stuart Ekins, co-founder of Cask, added: “Australia is rapidly becoming an emerging force in the global spirits market, increasingly known for flavour innovation, craft distilling, and ambitious projects, all designed to make better liquids for all of us to enjoy.

“Starward is no exception, and its approach to whisky is unique, refreshing, and exciting.

“Everyone at Cask is buzzing about the thought of it joining the portfolio.”

Starward joins a Cask portfolio that includes Chartreuse, Duppy Share rum, Crystal Head vodka and Mare gin.

