Champagne sales soar for last week of August

By Sonya Hook
 | 11 September, 2020

Champagne was the drink of choice for many as the end of the big staycation summer drew to a close.

Champagne was the hardest hit over lockdown but after weeks of dwindling sales the category started to pick up throughout August, culminating with sales up by 50% at the end of the month, according to Nielsen data.

Gemma Cooper, senior commercial business partner, said: “Interestingly this week we see Champagne a standout performer (+50%), Brits clearly feeling they had cause to celebrate as August drew to a close.”

The August bank holiday weekend, which fell a week later than in 2019, also helped push sales up in the overall off-trade for the week ending August 29.

Cooper said: "Off-trade growth accelerated a little this week and rose by £60 million (17%) with these sales capturing the start of the August bank holiday weekend.”

August 2020 saw a raft of different dynamics in comparison to the same month in 2019, with a huge rise in staycations as the popular holiday choice, coupled with a run of good weather. This was balanced out with pubs and restaurants across the country continuing to open with on-trade sales also boosted by the Government’s Eat Out to Help out scheme.

Nielsen data shows however that off-trade sales were not heavily impacted by the scheme throughout the month.

Cooper said: “Looking at the four weeks of August for the off-trade, the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme does not seem to have impacted much. With sales up £255 million through August versus the same period in 2019; Beer, Wine and Spirits were all key drivers of growth contributing 33%, 27% and 24% to the total growth respectively"

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Majestic Wines 2020 range review: South Africa,…
  2. De Bortoli debuts sustainably-produced wine…
  3. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  4. Halewood changes name to suit long-term shift…
  5. Glengoyne relaunch celebrates "unhurried approach"…
  6. Hobgoblin reveals "most far-reaching" Halloween…
  7. Sustainability: Is the glass half full?
  8. Champagne sales soar for last week of August
  9. Hattingley Valley Wines crowned Supreme Champion…
  10. Social gatherings of more than six banned…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95