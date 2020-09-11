Champagne sales soar for last week of August

Champagne was the drink of choice for many as the end of the big staycation summer drew to a close.

Champagne was the hardest hit over lockdown but after weeks of dwindling sales the category started to pick up throughout August, culminating with sales up by 50% at the end of the month, according to Nielsen data.

Gemma Cooper, senior commercial business partner, said: “Interestingly this week we see Champagne a standout performer (+50%), Brits clearly feeling they had cause to celebrate as August drew to a close.”

The August bank holiday weekend, which fell a week later than in 2019, also helped push sales up in the overall off-trade for the week ending August 29.

Cooper said: "Off-trade growth accelerated a little this week and rose by £60 million (17%) with these sales capturing the start of the August bank holiday weekend.”

August 2020 saw a raft of different dynamics in comparison to the same month in 2019, with a huge rise in staycations as the popular holiday choice, coupled with a run of good weather. This was balanced out with pubs and restaurants across the country continuing to open with on-trade sales also boosted by the Government’s Eat Out to Help out scheme.

Nielsen data shows however that off-trade sales were not heavily impacted by the scheme throughout the month.

Cooper said: “Looking at the four weeks of August for the off-trade, the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme does not seem to have impacted much. With sales up £255 million through August versus the same period in 2019; Beer, Wine and Spirits were all key drivers of growth contributing 33%, 27% and 24% to the total growth respectively"

Related articles: