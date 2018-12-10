Wine Australia to launch new education programme in 2019

Wine Australia will launch a new education programme in January at its annual Australia Trade Tasting in London.

The programme, Australian Wine Discovered, will provide free information packs, tools and resources to discover and share Australian wine. It will cover more than 20 topics, including key Australian regions, varieties and current themes.



Wine Australia’s regional general manager, EMEA, Laura Jewell MW said: ‘We are thrilled to launch this new education programme at the Australia Trade Tasting in London. It’s a phenomenal resource for wine educators, importers, distributors, retailers and consumers all over the world who are keen to learn more about Australian wine.”



As part of the global launch, guests at the Australia Trade Tasting in London will be able to view demonstrations of the programme, test out the modules and discover more about the content and how it can be used.



Joining the Wine Australia EMEA team at the launch will be Wine Australia chief executive officer, Andreas Clark and general manager marketing, Stuart Barclay.



The Australia Trade Tasting 2019 will be the biggest and most diverse showcase of Australian wine in Europe and it will showcase more than 1000 wines from 250 producers.



The Australian Wine Discovered education programme has been created with the support of the Australian Government’s $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package.

Related articles: