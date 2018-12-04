Rosé wine can help retailers thrive in December, suggests data

Retailers have been urged not to clear their shelves of rosé this Christmas after Nielsen data revealed a 60% sales spike for the category in December 2017.

Rosé is widely regarded as the quintessential summer drink and sales are said to nosedive once the temperatures plummet and the nights grow darker.

However, Nielsen data for the four weeks to December 31, 2017, shows that rosé sales were up 60% compared to the annual average.

That compares with an average sales growth of 20% to 30% during the summer months, according to Nielsen.

However, it is worth noting that the overall wine category, and indeed the entire BWS category, enjoys a massive spike during the four weeks leading up to New Year’s Eve. A third of total alcohol sales for the year take place in the 12 weeks leading up to NYE, and the final four weeks of the festive period is typically the busiest period as shoppers stock up for Christmas.

But it shows that rosé is still enjoyed by many during the winter months. The Blossom Hill team will aim to capitalise on this by launching increased marketing and sampling activity this month, while promoting Blossom Hill pale rosé on social media.

Kirstie McCosh, marketing director at brand owner Treasury Wine Estates, said: “While rosé is enjoyed by many as a great summer drink, it might perhaps surprise retailers to know that the biggest drinking occasion of the year for rosé is Christmas.

“This is great news for retailers who should take advantage of this trend and ensure they are stocking best-selling brands such as Blossom Hill – including the UK’s number one rosé SKU, Blossom Hill White Zinfandel – and really focus in on the four weeks ahead of Christmas and in the run up to New Year celebrations.”

